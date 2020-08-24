CBP officers to help with surge in border crossings

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The pandemic is not slowing down the number of illegal crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border; instead, border officials say there has been a surge.

After speaking with federal officials Congressman Henry Cuellar was told between April 2020 and July 2020, the Valley and Laredo Border Patrol combined have reported an increase of 139-percent in illegal-entry encounters.

Cuellar adds so far this fiscal year, the Laredo Border Patrol sector has reported nearly 22,000 encounters with more than 17,000 reported as got-aways.

Cuellar says, “”The encounters we are seeing right now are huge. So, we have folks that are being put in, we’ve always seen, but there’s an increase in commercial trucks trying to hide them there.”

The congressman also added that there has been an increase in stash houses as well.

Based on the spikes, CBP is deploying additional personnel resources from across the nation to the Laredo and Rio Grande Valley sector areas of operation.

DHS has temporarily reassigned 600 CBP officers from interior ports of to assist Border Patrol.

Cuellar says one-third of those 600 are set to arrive in Laredo.

