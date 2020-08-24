Advertisement

CBP officers to help with surge in border crossings

Border officials say they have seen a 139 percent increase
File photo: Border Patrol
File photo: Border Patrol(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The pandemic is not slowing down the number of illegal crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border; instead, border officials say there has been a surge.

After speaking with federal officials Congressman Henry Cuellar was told between April 2020 and July 2020, the Valley and Laredo Border Patrol combined have reported an increase of 139-percent in illegal-entry encounters.

Cuellar adds so far this fiscal year, the Laredo Border Patrol sector has reported nearly 22,000 encounters with more than 17,000 reported as got-aways.

Cuellar says, “”The encounters we are seeing right now are huge. So, we have folks that are being put in, we’ve always seen, but there’s an increase in commercial trucks trying to hide them there.”

The congressman also added that there has been an increase in stash houses as well.

Based on the spikes, CBP is deploying additional personnel resources from across the nation to the Laredo and Rio Grande Valley sector areas of operation.

DHS has temporarily reassigned 600 CBP officers from interior ports of to assist Border Patrol.

Cuellar says one-third of those 600 are set to arrive in Laredo.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Local private school takes on remote learning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Saint Augustine welcomed back its students virtually on August 10 and says the past few weeks have been a new experience for the teachers, students, and the parents.

Local

Local private school takes on remote learning

Updated: 2 hours ago
6a newscast recording

Local

Man accused of stealing from hardware store

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A man is facing charges after he was allegedly caught stealing items from a local hardware store.

Local

TAMIU prepares for fall semester

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Barbara Campos
As the local school districts get ready to welcome back its students, our local university is also getting ready to start the fall semester.

Latest News

Local

Man caught with stolen merchandise and drugs

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A man is facing a slew of charges after he stole from a local business and was caught in possession of marijuana.

Local

TAMIU prepares to welcome back students

Updated: 2 hours ago
6a newscast recording

Local

Border Patrol agents rescue two lost individuals in distress

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Border Patrol agents helped rescue a couple of individuals from heat exhaustion over the weekend.

Local

Cool for the summer

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Although it's still going to be pretty hot, we will see a slight dip in temperatures for a couple of days.

Local

First day of remote learning to take place on Monday!

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Just a friendly reminder that Monday is the first day of school for both school districts.

News

COVID numbers decrease before possible second wave

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 11:19 PM CDT
|
By Ashley Soriano
It appears the number of active cases are starting to decline in the gateway city, but local officials warn against letting your guard down.