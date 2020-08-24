Advertisement

Cool for the summer

Slight chance of rain
Starting off with some chances of rain
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After a hot and humid weekend, we are going to be seeing a slight decrease in temperatures as well as some chances of rain.

While most of east Texas is preparing for Hurricane Marco, here in south Texas, we will be seeing some slight shower activity of our own.

On Monday, we’ll start off in the mid-70s and see a high of about 98 degrees.

We could start to see some chances of showers developing in the afternoon, but nothing too crazy.

Our highs will stay in the upper 90s until Wednesday where we could see a high of 100 degrees.

As we head into the end of the week, temperatures will get back to the triple digits but we could see some cloud coverage that could develop into some spotty showers.

It’s not likely that we’ll see torrential rainfall but we can’t rule out a few light showers.

