First day back to school for TAMIU students

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It was the first day back for a local university.

It was a little quiet on this first day of classes as we know about the safety procedures that TAMIU is implementing, like having students be six feet away and providing hand sanitizer stations, but now we find out about what students are saying.

“It’s a little depressing seeing how the whole campus is kind of empty, but maybe a little bit nervous, but I think i’m okay.”

On the first day of classes, students at TAMIU usually expect to see the hallways full of activity.

But due to COVID, there’s been a shift in university life.

Some students say they’re glad to be back, even if it means keeping up with safety guidelines.

“I mean, it feels good to be back because it’s what i’m used to, it’s normal but its kind of frustrating with plexiglass and having to wear a mask all the time.”

For the first time in almost six months, we see the parking lots at TAMIU start to fill up.

Signs all over campus are reminding students to keep their distance.

While some classes have anywhere from 5 to 15 students sitting inside the rooms, everyone including those online are following along to the professor.

However, it’s not easy.

“It was difficult because he couldn’t get the powerpoint and there was a lot of interruption during class, so it took away from actually a learning day today.”

When we asked students if they were concerned about getting the virus on campus, many say they were not.

“I know that as long as I take precautions, wash my hands, and take cover, I know i’ll be safe.”

The university is providing free COVID-19 testing for students and faculty.

About 200 tests will be done weekly, and the president of the university suspects that testing will be slow in the beginning.

Students have until the end of this first week to register for fall classes and the university is hoping to see many more students come in this week.

Dr. Arenaz also says he is glad to have students and staff be back.

