First day of remote learning to take place on Monday!

File photo: LISD students
File photo: LISD students(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Just a friendly reminder that Monday is the first day of school for both school districts.

LISD and UISD will be providing instruction for its 23,000 students via remote learning for the first four weeks with online teacher instruction.

The state indicates that if, during the four to eight weeks of transition time remote-only instruction, a student who does not have a mobile device or access to internet service, shall be provided on-campus instruction.

Meanwhile, UISD will begin to transition students whose parents opted for on-campus instruction, during the second four-week period.

On September 28th, the district will transition 25-percent of its students and on October fifth they will transition 50-percent of its students.

On October 12th the district will transition 75-percent of the students and by October 19th they hope to have all of its students back on campus.

