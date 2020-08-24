Local private school takes on remote learning

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -As public schools in our area prepare to start the school year, private schools have been treading the unknown waters of remote learning for over a week.

Saint Augustine welcomed back its students virtually on August 10 and says the past few weeks have been a new experience for the teachers, students, and even the parents.

In a unique situation, Saint Augustine says its teachers have created lesson plans that will fit the virtual setting.

St. Augustine Teacher Noni Rodriguez says what she misses most is the hugs in the morning and the social interaction.

Educators have been hard at work creating interesting lesson plans, maintain student participation, and even explore innovative ways to keep their attention.

It has not been an easy task, fifth-grade teacher, Carmen Gage says no matter what school you attend there will be days in which technology will not work but it's important to not be discouraged.

Gage says "This is my 23rd year teaching and I was definitely nervous I was feeling like a brand-new teacher. Just know that day by day things will get easier the technology will come a little bit faster."

Parents are also embracing remote learning.

Monica Lyendecker's three daughters are now all learning from home.

She has had to quickly learn how to accommodate to lesson plan for a third, fifth, and sixth-grader.

A situation she says other parents can probably relate to.

Whether you’re a teacher, parent or a student everyone has had to deal with challenges, but they all agree it’s important to remember it’s all just a temporary learning process for everyone.

Saint Augustine says its classes will remain remote for the time being.

If the local COVID-19 situation improves, administrators will revisit the topic.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.