Man accused of stealing from hardware store
Employees say Barrera tried to walk out of the store with a welder, a knife and rope
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man is facing charges for allegedly stealing merchandise from a local hardware store.
Laredo Police arrested 25-year-old Fernando Barrera for an incident that happened on August 19th at the 5700 block of San Bernardo Avenue.
Officers met with a loss prevention specialist who stated that Barrera had walked into the store, grabbed several items, and attempted to leave without paying.
Employees say Barrera took a Welder, a husky knife, two canvas covers, and a rope, all valued at roughly $690.
Barrera was taken into police custody and charged with theft.
