Advertisement

Man accused of stealing from hardware store

Employees say Barrera tried to walk out of the store with a welder, a knife and rope
25-year-old Fernando Barrera
25-year-old Fernando Barrera(Webb County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man is facing charges for allegedly stealing merchandise from a local hardware store.

Laredo Police arrested 25-year-old Fernando Barrera for an incident that happened on August 19th at the 5700 block of San Bernardo Avenue.

Officers met with a loss prevention specialist who stated that Barrera had walked into the store, grabbed several items, and attempted to leave without paying.

Employees say Barrera took a Welder, a husky knife, two canvas covers, and a rope, all valued at roughly $690.

Barrera was taken into police custody and charged with theft.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Local private school takes on remote learning

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Saint Augustine welcomed back its students virtually on August 10 and says the past few weeks have been a new experience for the teachers, students, and the parents.

Local

Local private school takes on remote learning

Updated: 36 minutes ago
6a newscast recording

Local

TAMIU prepares for fall semester

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Barbara Campos
As the local school districts get ready to welcome back its students, our local university is also getting ready to start the fall semester.

Local

Man caught with stolen merchandise and drugs

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A man is facing a slew of charges after he stole from a local business and was caught in possession of marijuana.

Latest News

Local

TAMIU prepares to welcome back students

Updated: 1 hour ago
6a newscast recording

Local

Border Patrol agents rescue two lost individuals in distress

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Border Patrol agents helped rescue a couple of individuals from heat exhaustion over the weekend.

Local

Cool for the summer

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Although it's still going to be pretty hot, we will see a slight dip in temperatures for a couple of days.

Local

First day of remote learning to take place on Monday!

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Just a friendly reminder that Monday is the first day of school for both school districts.

News

COVID numbers decrease before possible second wave

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 11:19 PM CDT
|
By Ashley Soriano
It appears the number of active cases are starting to decline in the gateway city, but local officials warn against letting your guard down.

News

Cuellar proposes advanced health screenings at ports of entry

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:18 PM CDT
The program suggests implementing enhanced health screenings at a minimum of two land ports of entry on both the northern and southern borders to detect ill travelers.