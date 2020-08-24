Man accused of stealing from hardware store

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man is facing charges for allegedly stealing merchandise from a local hardware store.

Laredo Police arrested 25-year-old Fernando Barrera for an incident that happened on August 19th at the 5700 block of San Bernardo Avenue.

Officers met with a loss prevention specialist who stated that Barrera had walked into the store, grabbed several items, and attempted to leave without paying.

Employees say Barrera took a Welder, a husky knife, two canvas covers, and a rope, all valued at roughly $690.

Barrera was taken into police custody and charged with theft.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.