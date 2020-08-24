Man caught with stolen merchandise and drugs

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man is facing a slew of charges after he stole from a local business and was caught in possession of drugs.

Laredo Police arrested 49-year-old Victor Tyrone Hope for an incident that was reported on August 19th.

Officers received a call from a local business saying that a man had stolen merchandise from the store and fled on foot.

Officers found Hope at the intersection of International Boulevard and Bob Bullock Loop.

When officers apprehended the man, they found a backpack with a pair of Nike Shoes along with another black backpack. The items were valued at roughly $140.

During the arrest, officers found marijuana in Hope’s possession.

As a result, he was charged with theft and possession of marijuana.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.