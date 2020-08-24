Advertisement

TAMIU prepares for fall semester

TAMIU says they saw 3,600 students enrolled this summer
By Barbara Campos
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -As the local school districts get ready to welcome back its students, our local university is also getting ready to start the fall semester.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the college experience for both current and future students.

Some students are even debating if they will continue their education due to finances.

Despite the various hurdles, TAMIU is encouraging students to continue their studies.

TAMIU president Dr.Pablo Arenaz says they saw 3,600 students enrolled this summer which was nearly a 10 percent increase.

Texas A&M University has been enrolling students since April and says they are committed to providing safety.

Dr. Arenaz says, “We’ve reconfigured our classrooms went sure for social distancing, and thanks to the Texas A&M University system, we’ll be able to provide free COVID-19 testing for our students.”

They are providing four modes of learning, TAMIU Flex, which is meant to give students flexibility-- hybrid, traditional face to face, and online.

In a time where many in our community have been impacted financially such as being under unemployment, an education is an investment.

When asked if they would consider lowering their tuition prices, or reducing fees, Dr. Arenaz says this would limit what they can offer.

The president says TAMIU does not collect local property taxes and that they have been recognized with having one of the lowest tuitions in the state, and nationally.

He goes on to say that lowering their prices would not allow them to offer services such as student health and student counseling, advising, and mentoring.

Dr. Arenaz says, “The five million dollars in TAMIU CARES money, which we have already given out half of that is available for students to apply for in the fall. They can apply for grants. We also have a little over half a million dollars that A&M Systems border regions has given us to support scholarships.”

The president says the university has plenty of money to help students get over this hump and encourages them to apply for the fall semester.

