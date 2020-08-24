Advertisement

TikTok to fight Trump over his pending order to ban its app

Republican and Democratic lawmakers have concerns about TikTok
Over the past year, TikTok has tried to put distance between its app and its Chinese owners.
Over the past year, TikTok has tried to put distance between its app and its Chinese owners.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Video app TikTok said it will wage a legal fight against the Trump Administration's efforts to ban the popular, Chinese-owned service over national-security concerns.

TikTok, which is owned by China's ByteDance, insisted Monday that it is not a national-security threat and that the government is acting without evidence or due process. The company said it will file suit against the government later Monday in federal court in California. A copy of the complaint could not be obtained.

President Donald Trump has issued two executive orders in August, first a sweeping but unspecified ban on any"transaction” with ByteDance, to take effect within 45 days. He then ordered ByteDance to sell assets used to support TikTok in the U.S.

Over the past year, TikTok has tried to put distance between its app, which it says has 100 million U.S. users, and its Chinese owners. It installed a former top Disney executive as its American CEO and named two other Americans chief security officer and general counsel. TikTok has also said it is willing to sell its U.S. operations and has held talks with Microsoft to buy parts of its English-language app. Other companies and investors have reportedly expressed interest as well.

Both Republican and Democratic lawmakers have shared concerns about TikTok that ranged from its vulnerability to censorship and misinformation campaigns to the safety of user data and children’s privacy. But the administration has provided no specific evidence that TikTok has made U.S. users’ data available to the Chinese government.

Instead, officials point to the hypothetical threat that lies in the Chinese government’s ability to demand cooperation from Chinese companies. TikTok says it has not shared U.S. user data with the Chinese government and would not do so, and that it does not censor videos at the request of Chinese authorities.

In excerpts of from its forthcoming complaint, TikTok said that it has protected U.S. user data by storing it in the U.S. and Singapore, not China, and “by erecting software barriers that help ensure that TikTok stores its U.S. user data separately from the user data of other ByteDance products.”

The company says Trump’s Aug. 6 order banning TikTok “with no notice or opportunity to be heard” violated its Fifth Amendment due-process rights. It also says that the order is not acting “based on a bona fide national emergency” and seeks to ban activities that “have not been found to be “an unusual and extraordinary threat,” which it says is required by the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which Trump cited as one of the bases for his order.

Getting a court to overturn the government’s determination that it is a national-security threat would be very difficult, said Christian Davis, a Washington lawyer with Akin Gump whose practice focuses on foreign investment and international trade.

The administration has “significant discretion” with national-security issues, he said. While due-process claims might be easier to argue, it’s not clear what TikTok could gain. He said the company could possibly win a delay in the order’s implementation or force a rewrite of the order to address concerns.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Falwell says wife had affair, family faced blackmail attempt

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Falwell issued a lengthy statement to The Washington Examiner on Sunday, publicly disclosing the affair and saying the man involved had been threatening to reveal the relationship "to deliberately embarrass my wife, family, and Liberty University unless we agreed to pay him substantial monies."

National Politics

Ex-California congressman’s wife sentenced for corruption

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The wife of former California Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter was sentenced Monday in federal court to eight months of home confinement in the corruption case that ended her husband’s career.

National

Calif. high court rejects Scott Peterson’s death penalty

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
He was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of his wife and the second-degree murder of their unborn son.

Coronavirus

WHO: Children aged 6-to-11 should wear masks at times, too

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The World Health Organization says children aged 6 to 11 should wear masks in some cases to help fight the spread of coronavirus.

National Politics

NY AG probes if President Trump inflated assets for loans

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Attorney General Letitia James filed a petition in state trial court in New York City naming the Trump Organization, an umbrella group for the Republican president's holdings, as a respondent along with other business entities.

Latest News

National Politics

Kellyanne Conway leaving White House

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|

Local

Webb County offering free COVID-19 testing

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
If you are looking to get tested for the coronavirus, the county will be offering free testing this week.

National Politics

LIVE: Defiant DeJoy says he won’t restore mail-sorting machines

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy refused requests by Democrats on Monday to restore mail-sorting machines or mailboxes removed from service as part of sweeping operational changes at the Postal Service, despite complaints that the changes are causing lasting damage and widespread delays.

National

Police shooting of Black man stirs unrest in Wisconsin city

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Kenosha became the nation’s latest flashpoint city in a summer of racial unrest after police shot and wounded a Black man, apparently in the back, as he leaned into his SUV while his three children sat in the vehicle.

Local

Webb County Elections Office prepares for November elections

Updated: 55 minutes ago
During their bi-weekly meeting, they discussed the order of general/special elections and to authorize and established the main and temporary branch early voting polling sites and Election Day sites for the November third.

National

Tropical Storm Marco collapses, sets stage for Laura to hit US as hurricane

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Tropical Storm Marco began falling apart Monday, easing one threat to the Gulf Coast but setting the stage for the arrival of Laura as a potentially supercharged Category 3 hurricane with winds topping 110 mph.