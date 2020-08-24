UISD successfully provides wifi to students through rolling hot spots

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - UISD’s wifi on wheels project appears to be rolling along with no major bumps on the road.

UISD debuted their program which aims to provide internet access to remote and rural parts of the school district.

There are a total of forty busses that are spread out throughout the district and placed in strategic points.

District officials say there have not been any big problems and any issues have been minor, but for as well as they tried anticipating issues, there are certain things they just couldn’t plan for.

“Sometimes the cellular service isn’t as good as we planned, we ask the community for their patience, we are adjusting those busses and working on our equipment,” said Hector Perez.

Access to the wifi on the buses is open to students and there are no password requirements.

If you would like a complete list of the areas where the buses are parking, you can click here.

