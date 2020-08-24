Webb County Elections Office prepares for November elections

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Webb County Commissioners are talking about how elections will look this year.

On Monday, during their bi-weekly meeting, they discussed the order of general/special elections and to authorize and established the main and temporary branch early voting polling sites and Election Day sites for the November third.

The county was presented with five resolutions as followed; joint elections, early voting sites, election day sites, judges and clerks, and central counting stations.

In regards to the central counting stations, because of certain candidates running, they will not have the traditional presiding judge or alternate judge.

This year, Jose Luis Castillo was selected as the presiding judge and the alternate judge will be Marc Gonzalez.

On the resolution regarding judges and clerks, they had a maximum of five but were requesting to increase that number to seven because of the curbside voting they will be trying to offer on location.

Tellez addressed a concern stated by a commissioner, although Tellez did not name him/her, about TAMIU.

He states the university is a precinct 255 on November 3rd, listing it as an election day site.

He goes on to say the resolution regarding early voting, the university will have a temporary voting branch on October 28th – 30th.

Tellez says due to the pandemic it’s been touch and go on some situations regarding polling sites.

Commissioners approved to amend and approve the resolutions.

