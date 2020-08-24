Advertisement

Webb County offering free COVID-19 testing

Testing will take place at the Webb County Fair and Expo Pavilion
Webb County to offer free COVID-19 testing
Webb County to offer free COVID-19 testing(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -If you are looking to get tested for the coronavirus, the county will be offering free testing this week.

Starting on August 24th through the 28th they will be offering testing at the Webb County Fair and Expo Pavilion from 8 A.M. to 5 p.m.

No prescription or no appointment is needed but organizers are asking residents to bring a valid photo ID.

For more information, you can call the coronavirus hotline at 956-795-4954.

