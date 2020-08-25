Border Patrol finds 16 people in truck in foiled smuggling attempt

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Border Patrol stops a would-be human smuggling attempt just east of Webb County.

On Sunday evening agents saw a suspicious truck traveling on Highway 359.

When agents caught up to the vehicle, it came to a stop and several people tried to flee to the nearby brush.

Agents found eight people in the backseat and eight more were located in the cargo bend, all apparently showing signs of dehydration.

They were taken into custody to be processed accordingly.

