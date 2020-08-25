Advertisement

California ski resort, site of 1960 Winter Olympics, changing name because of offensive word

A sign marking the 1960 Winter Olympics is seen by a chairlift at Squaw Valley Ski Resort in Olympic Valley, Calif., July 9, 2020. The ski resort is changing its name to remove a derogatory term for Native American women.
A sign marking the 1960 Winter Olympics is seen by a chairlift at Squaw Valley Ski Resort in Olympic Valley, Calif., July 9, 2020. The ski resort is changing its name to remove a derogatory term for Native American women.(AP Photo/Haven Daley)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAHOE CITY, Calif. (AP) — California’s popular Squaw Valley Ski Resort will change its name because the word “squaw” is a derogatory term for Native American women, officials announced Tuesday. The site was the scene of the 1960 Winter Olympics.

The decision was reached after consulting with local Native American groups and extensive research into the etymology and history of the term "squaw," said Ron Cohen, president and COO of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows.

The word "squaw," derived from the Algonquin language, may have once simply meant "woman," but over generations, the word morphed into a misogynist and racist term to disparage indigenous women.

"While we love our local history and the memories we all associate with this place as it has been named for so long, we are confronted with the overwhelming evidence that the term 'squaw' is considered offensive," Cohen said.

Work to find a new name will start immediately and is expected to be announced next year, he said.

When settlers arrived in the 1850s in the area where the Sierra Nevada resort is now located, they first saw only Native American women working in a meadow. The land near Lake Tahoe was believed to have been given the name Squaw Valley by those early settlers.

Regional California tribes have asked for the name of the resort to be changed numerous times over the years, with little success.

The renaming is one of many efforts across the nation to address colonialism and indigenous oppression, including the removal of statues of Christopher Columbus, a symbol to many of European colonization and the death of native people.

