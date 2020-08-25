City and county challenging each other to a Census Cup

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The city and county are challenging each other to a Census Cup among its employees.

On Tuesday, Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz and Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina will host a virtual press conference at 10 a.m. to announce the details on the new initiative where employees must submit the Census before the September 30th deadline.

As two of the largest employers in Laredo, the City of Laredo and Webb County have challenged each other to a 'Census Cup,' with the goal to have the highest percentage of employees completing the Census.

Judge Tijerina and Mayor Saenz have both taken part in the initiative as an effort to increase the local Census count numbers.

