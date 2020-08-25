Cloudy with a chance of rain

Advertisement

By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:44 AM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We saw some showers make their way into our viewing area and we could see some more as we head into the afternoon.

On Tuesday we will start out in the upper 70s and see a high of 97 degrees, which is pretty cool considering we are still in summer mode.

Expect a 20 percent chance of rain throughout the day with our best chance in the afternoon or evening.

As we head into Wednesday, we will get back to the triple digit temperatures and we will stay beyond that mark until Saturday.

Next week we will start out in the upper 90s which means we are going to start September with hot and humid conditions.

Keep in mind, although September is six days away, the official start of fall is a month away.

