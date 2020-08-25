Free bike rentals offered at local parks

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you want to stay active and safe, the City of Laredo Parks and Recreation Department has an option or you.

It can be tough to social distance and also get in your daily outdoor activity, but this city department is making it easier.

For Claudia Pedraja, a nice bike ride has become a part of her daily routine.

“We as a family have been here with my kids and my husband and sometimes I come with all my friends, it’s just a great hobby,” said Claudia.

Claudia along with hundreds of others are taking advantage of the Laredo’s “Bikes in the Park” program.

The program offers free bike rentals at five different City Parks and Rec centers for the whole family.

“We have bikes from adult sizes, junior bikes, little bikes, to bikes with wheels,” said Nora May, the recreation superintendent. “So there isn’t excuse not to come out.”

To rent the bikes, an adult or a parent must provide a government ID or a recreation center membership.

You will be required to sign and waiver and that’s it. You can enjoy the trails and just turn in the bike and helmet once you are done.

“We really want the families to come out and enjoy,” said Nora. “So we have a lot of families coming out and enjoying it, but we also have the young people that come out and exercise with the bikes.”

Claudia says if it weren’t for this program she probably would have never considered riding bike at a park on a regular basis.

“It is a hassle to put it in the truck, take it out, so it’s just easier to come and get it.”

Nora says since the initiation of the program back in June over 3,500 people have used the bikes.

The bikes are available at North Central, Independence Hill, Bartlett Park, Haynes Rec Center Trail and Father McNaboe.

She adds the department’s priority is to offer safe outdoors activities but while still following health protocols.

“We disinfect our bikes after every use, that’s very important. We disinfect every five after every use as well as the helmets.”

May says the community has embraced the program and hopes more will continue to take advantage of this free opportunity to stay active.

“So there isn’t excuse not to come out!”

If you do decide to rent a bike, the Parks and Rec Department recommends to visit all of their five bike rental locations to experience different sights and trails.

Bike rentals are available Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon and then again during the evening from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.

