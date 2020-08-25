Advertisement

Health authority discusses designated COVID nursing home

Final negotiations are being made to designate a local nursing home for all residents positive with COVID-19.
File photo
File photo(KGNS)
By Brenda Camacho
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Our most vulnerable has been the hardest hit by the virus, but the local health authority continues mitigation efforts to keep them safe.

“Some details have to be hammered out, but some preliminary agreement are being discussed and we hope we can have it by this week.”

According to Laredo Health Authority Doctor Victor Trevino, they already have a nursing home in mind but details on that are still pending.

“It’s being negotiated so I’d like to reserve that until the actual agreement comes out.”

What Trevino could tell us is what resident capacity would look like at the facility.

“We’re looking at a minimum of 75, but to go higher up above 100 would be the capacity, so 75 is the minimum we’d like to see. I think we’d be able to meet that goal because this will be fed by all the nursing homes, so that would be a good starting number to look at.”

According to the doctor’s report there has been over 200 positive cases at these homes and nearly 70 are currently active.

He shares an estimation of how many patients they would transfer when it opens.

“We’re looking at about 40 patients initially but as we know the positive patients that are not symptomatic can turn symptomatic very fast and patients that are admitted with no active infection or no positive infection also can turn positive, so the idea to have this nursing home is to alleviate the nursing homes whenever they become positive or whenever the patients need to be transferred out of the nursing home. Because the idea is to have all the nursing homes free of COVID.”

According to Trevino they are currently working on sending the most critical symptomatic nursing homes patients to the specialty hospital.

Regent Care Center, Retama South, and Laredo Nursing and Rehab are currently under quarantine.

Over 50 residents from those homes have passed away from the virus.

