KGNS invites you to Clear the Shelters this weekend!

(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 25, 2020
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -If you are an animal lover or just want to help an important cause, your assistance is needed to either adopt, foster or rescue a pet.

This weekend, KGNS will be teaming up with local animal shelters to help Clear the Shelters.

Clear the Shelter has been promoted throughout the month of August mainly with the options of accessing digital and online information for further questions following health safety guidelines.

The campaign seeks to spread awareness for responsible pet ownership and adoption.

Everyone is encouraged to come out and meet all the cats and dogs and hopefully save an animal’s life and meet a new friend in the process.

The process of adopting or fostering will involve only paperwork if the pet is adoption ready.

If you would like to adopt a pet all the information will be provided at Saturday’s event.

Clear the Shelters will be on Saturday from 10 am to two pm and will be taking place at both the City of Laredo Care Facility and Laps Facility.

