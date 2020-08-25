Laredo Police foil underground gambling businesses

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An anonymous tip to the Laredo Police Department leads to the discovery of two businesses that were operating illegally over the weekend.

The operation happened on Sunday when officers with the Laredo Police Department Narcotics Unit executed two search warrants into underground gambling establishments.

Officers arrived at the 500 block of S Loring Avenue and found 27 slot machines inside the building. It was discovered that the location failed to register with the city to operate such a business.

The second incident happened at the 5100 block of Saunders where officers found 67 slot machines and roughly $36,151 in cash.

Both businesses were found to be non-compliant with COVID-19 regulations.

Arrest warrants are pending and the investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.