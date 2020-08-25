LC Trading Station receives food donations from Women’s City Club

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo College Trading Station received a donation from the Women's City Club to maintain the food that will be distributed to students during this difficult time.

The LC Trading Station is a one-stop-shop that provides free food, clothing, personal hygiene items, and assistance to students at both campuses all year long.

This assistance was coordinated through the collaborative effort between the Laredo College Associated Student Organization, Laredo College classified staff council, faculty, and students who shared a vision to help LC students during times of need.

Our college understands that a large number of students are economically struggling due to COVID-19; therefore, the LC Office of Student Life applied to various food pantries and emergency grants for crisis response in order to assist students.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.