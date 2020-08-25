Man accused of stealing Fitbit watches from mall
Leyva is accused of stealing watches from two separate stores
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man is facing charges for allegedly trying to steal watches from two separate stores.
Laredo Police arrested 28-year-old Juan Francisco Leyva III and charged him with theft.
It stems from an incident that happened back in January when police were called out to the mall.
A loss prevention officer stated that two men tried to steal three watches but were allegedly caught in the act but managed to getaway.
Then in March, officers got a call of a similar act but at a different location.
This time both men reportedly made off with five Fit-Bit watches.
The investigation led officers to Leyva.
He was taken to the Webb County Jail in lieu of a $30,000.
