Nuevo Laredo students adjust to new normal

Nuevo Laredo students start school year virtually
Nuevo Laredo students start school year virtually(Julio Pruneda)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Over 80,000 students in Nuevo Laredo are adjusting to the new normal.

In our sister city, Miranda, a second-grade student was ready an hour before her virtual class started.

Her mother, Martha Martinez also had to ask for permission from her job to work from home to help Miranda adjust.

Martinez says that they were on an hour-long virtual call with Miranda’s teacher and they expect another on Friday.

The rest of the week they will receive further instructions either from TV or the internet.

