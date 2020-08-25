Nuevo Laredo welcomes new U.S. Consulate

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A new U.S. consulate in Nuevo Laredo began her duties on Monday.

Deanna Kim will now serve after the previous holder of the office, Kathyrn Flachsbart, ended her two-year term back in July.

She previously served as the deputy coordinator for the State Department’s Office of Cuban Affairs and the deputy director for the Office of State Defense Integration.

Kim also holds a bachelor’s degree in political science for the University of Georgia and a master’s in international relations and economics from Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies.

