Police searching for man accused of robbery
Images show the man wearing black shorts, a gray shirt and some type of headgear
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Local authorities are on the lookout for a man believed to be tied to a recent robbery.
The Laredo Police Department released pictures from a surveillance video showing the person of interest wearing black gym shorts, a gray shirt, and what appears to be a beanie of some sort.
If you have any information regarding the identity or the whereabouts of this individual you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.
All calls will remain anonymous.
Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.