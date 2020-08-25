Police searching for man accused of robbery

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Local authorities are on the lookout for a man believed to be tied to a recent robbery.

The Laredo Police Department released pictures from a surveillance video showing the person of interest wearing black gym shorts, a gray shirt, and what appears to be a beanie of some sort.

If you have any information regarding the identity or the whereabouts of this individual you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

