Police searching for person of interest tied to auto theft case

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Local law enforcement is on the lookout for a woman who is believed to be tied to an auto theft.

The Laredo Police Department released the picture of the individual who is believed to be the person of interest in an auto theft task force investigation.

If you have any information on the woman’s identity or her whereabouts, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or you can call Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

