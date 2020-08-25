Advertisement

School districts offering Grab n’ Go meals for all students

Just because most students are at home doesn't mean they won't get school breakfast and lunch.
Aug. 25, 2020
Heights Elementary provides cold and hot food items Monday through Friday in a “Grab n’ Go” pick up.

Parents will need to prove that their child is enrolled in a Laredo ISD school.

On the first day of classes, more than 120 parents took advantage. Monday was pancakes for breakfast and pizza and fresh fruit for lunch.

If your child is enrolled in LISD, you can pick up a Grab n’ Go meal from any location from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

United ISD is also offering a drive thru pick up on their campuses.

