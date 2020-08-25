Advertisement

Students’ first day back to school

About 71 students arrived in person across all LISD campuses and there were 124 students at the UISD campuses.
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo ISD and United ISD welcomed their students back, but the halls and classrooms might be a little emptier this year.

Veronica Macias will teach in front of her laptop camera this school year.

She is one of two teachers who decided to physically come to school even though she will be teaching virtually.

On the other side of the screen are her second grade students. Meanwhile, her classroom is mostly empty.

Just around 25 students spread across campus at Heights Elementary while maintaining social distancing.

“We’ve been waiting for kids to get here since March, since they didn’t come back to us,” said Principle Adriana Padilla. “We’re anxious.”

Most parents in the Laredo Independent School District elected to have their kids learn from home, but a select few will receive in-person instruction.

Signage around the building reminds kids to stay at least six feet apart.

In the cafeteria, seats are blocked off and in classrooms every other computer can be used.

The campus normally has more than 500 students from kindergarten to fifth grade.

When they arrive, a nurse takes their temperature and asks screening questions before they can enter.

“We’ve come together very meticulously to make sure everything is in place to receive our children, not only here at Heights Elementary School but throughout the Laredo Independent School District Schools.”

Most of the students whose parents selected in-person learning do not have access to wifi, but one parent chose this option for other reasons.

“A lot of the times when they are on the computer at home, they won’t do the work, because they are playing around because they are home,” said Santa Avalos, a parent. “They do their homework but then you ask them did you understand, and they say ‘no, mom, I didn’t.’ So that’s why I think that is better for them to come to school.”

About 71 students arrived in person across all LISD campuses and there were 124 students for the United Independent School District.

