TAMIU to loan laptops to students in need

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Our local university is looking to provide students with access to state of the art technology to help them with their studies during these trying times.

TAMIU has developed its Loaner Laptop Program to support students who may not have access to technology.

TAMIU President Dr. Pablo Arenaz said the initiative was primarily due to the sudden transition to online learning as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To qualify for the program applicants must complete an online questionnaire.

Applicants must be current students, enrolled in at least six credit hours and be fully paid for the semester of enrollment to be eligible.

The laptop loaners will be provided after Friday, Sept. 18.

