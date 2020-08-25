TxDOT to receive nearly two million dollars in federal funds

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Nearly two million dollars of federal reimbursements funds will be going to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

These funds, reimbursed through FEMA are for DPS efforts in providing the State's Emergency Operations Center with financial assistance to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic from the months of January to July.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created an immediate threat to the public’s health and safety of the state of Texas.

In response to the events, the Texas Department of Public Safety provided the Emergency Operations Center with funds for the distribution of test kits, deployment of personnel to complete various tasks, and testing coordination statewide.

Funding was used to provide security for preventing individuals from “hot-spots” from entering Texas by placing Deputies at border entry points and providing security at testing centers statewide.

