UISD to provide support hotline

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -With so many students accessing their classes virtually, UISD has created a call center to alleviate any questions or concerns parents may have should any issues that may arise.

The call center’s phone number is 956-473-8000.

Lines will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Parents can call the number of log in to Google Classroom.

