Video captures possible execution in Nuevo Laredo

Twelve men were reportedly killed, including three people whose hands were bound.
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A helmet-mounted camera captures what is believed to have been the deaths of three people in Nuevo Laredo.

Video shows what is claimed to be military personnel opening fire on a vehicle during an incident before dawn on July 3rd.

After the shooting stops, a voice is allegedly heard saying the people inside are still alive, then reportedly gives the order to kill them.

Some are calling it an execution.

In total, 12 men were reportedly killed, including three people whose hands were bound.

It is believed they may have been kidnapped.

The father of one of the victims says he had gone missing for about a week and he learned about the incident after having watched the video.

Officials with the military claim the battalion was attacked by three vehicles and that the soldiers chased one of them down and opened fire.

The families of the victims are denouncing the act and demand justice.

The president of Mexico has called for an investigation.

