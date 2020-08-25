Webb County Elections Office institutes curbside voting

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The pandemic continues to change the lives of many in the community while also impacting our elections.

With the primary runoff elections out of the way, we still have the general elections coming up in November, including our presidential elections.

So what can we expect to see when we head out the polling sites?

While concerns remain regarding COVID-19, the Webb County Elections Office has instituted curbside voting.

According to their website, curbside voting should be considered if exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19.

This allows people to vote from inside their cars and avoid having contact with a third party.

During the runoff elections in July, staffing was an issue as a result of the pandemic.

Webb County reduced the number of polling sites from 68 to 38 and all 38 offered curbside voting.

Now, the general elections are coming soon, and the county says they are preparing for it.

There are over 135,000 registered voters in Webb County.

Just this week, the Webb County Elections Administrator Jose Tellez asked commissioners for seven clerks that could be a helping hand in their polling sites, a request that was approved.

Because the number of registered voters was less than 750 people per precinct, the polling sites for this upcoming elections were reduced from 68 to 61.

Tellez says curbside voting will be available again now in all 61 sites across Webb County since turnout seemed to go well.

“It was not a majority, I would say about 25% of the voters were curbside voters, but they were very pleased with it because they did not have to get down from their cars.”

Curbside voting is becoming very popular, especially in our neighboring counties just south of us like Hidalgo and Starr County.

For the upcoming election everyone is welcome to come out and vote in person, through a mail in ballot, or of course from insider their cars.

Early voting starts October 13 to October 30.

Election day is November 3.

