Academy Sports treats teachers to shopping spree

After awarding two teachers with a shopping spree, Academy Sports has designated September as Teacher Appreciation Month where all education professionals can receive 10% off their in-store or online purchase with a valid school ID.
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Two Laredo ISD teachers get a surprise they didn’t expect all due to their excellence inside of the classroom.

Herlinda Trevino and Nancy Pacheco were recognized as teachers of the year.

That recognition came with a surprise $500 shopping spree from Academy Sports to congratulate them on their achievement.

But what made this event even better was that Academy also gave the two teachers an extra $250 so they could spend on their students.

“II really appreciate them doing this for us, it feels good to be appreciated as a teacher especially during these times,”

Herlinda is a dyslexia teacher at Alma Pierce Elementary and Nancy is a Spanish teacher at Nixon High School.

Academy Sports has also designated September as Teacher Appreciation Month.

For the month of September, all education professionals can receive 10% off their in-store or online purchase with a valid school ID.

