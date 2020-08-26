Advertisement

Authorities find remains believed to be of missing Fort Hood soldier

Prior to disappearing, Sergeant Elder Fernandes claimed he was the victim of sexual abuse and assault.
The First Cavalry Division of Fort Hood says Sgt. Elder Fernandes has not been heard from since Monday.
The First Cavalry Division of Fort Hood says Sgt. Elder Fernandes has not been heard from since Monday.(U.S. Department of Defense via CNN)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities are reporting a possible break in the case of a missing Fort Hood Soldier.

Police in Temple, Texas say they have found a body near the railroad tracks Tuesday afternoon.

It's believed to be Sergeant Elder Fernandes who was last seen August 17th.

Prior to disappearing, Fernandes claimed he was the victim of sexual abuse and assault.

Fernandes' disappearance comes nearly two months after the remains of Houston's Vanessa Guillen were found.

Her disappearance and murder garnered national attention and thrust the third largest army base into the spotlight.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Border Patrol finds undocumented immigrants hiding under plywood

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Border Patrol agents foiled an alleged human smuggling attempt near Encinal earlier this week.

Local

Constructive Summer

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
After seeing some intermittent rainfall in our area, a lot of that will dissipate as we prepare for sunny days and clear skies.

News

Senator Cornyn discusses latest coronavirus relief

Updated: 6 hours ago
Senator John Cornyn says the latest relief funds are set to assist counties and cities that were financially hit hard by the pandemic, including the Laredo Public Library receiving a $50,000 federal grant.

News

Nuevo Laredo reports 2,059 COVID-19 cases

Updated: 7 hours ago
No deaths have been reported from Monday to Tuesday in Nuevo Laredo, but what they did see was an increase of 36 positive cases.

Latest News

News

City offers grant to assist small businesses

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Brenda Camacho
The City of Laredo received roughly $15 million through the Federal Cares Act and nearly two million of that will be going towards small businesses assistance here at home.

Local

Border Patrol finds over four-dozen undocumented immigrants inside trailer

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Border Patrol agents foil another dangerous human smuggling attempt at the I-35 checkpoint over the weekend.

News

Academy Sports treats teachers to shopping spree

Updated: 11 hours ago
After awarding two teachers with a shopping spree, Academy Sports is designated September as Teacher Appreciation Month where all education professionals can receive 10% off their in-store or online purchase with a valid school ID.

News

Webb County Elections Office institutes curbside voting

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Barbara Campos
Curbside voting should be considered if exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19 to allow people to vote from inside their cars and avoid having contact with a third party.

Local

Police searching for man accused of robbery

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Local authorities are on the lookout for a man believed to be tied to a recent robbery.

Local

LC Trading Station receives food donations from Women’s City Club

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A program that helps numerous college students received a generous donation from a local organization.