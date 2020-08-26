Authorities find remains believed to be of missing Fort Hood soldier

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities are reporting a possible break in the case of a missing Fort Hood Soldier.

Police in Temple, Texas say they have found a body near the railroad tracks Tuesday afternoon.

It's believed to be Sergeant Elder Fernandes who was last seen August 17th.

Prior to disappearing, Fernandes claimed he was the victim of sexual abuse and assault.

Fernandes' disappearance comes nearly two months after the remains of Houston's Vanessa Guillen were found.

Her disappearance and murder garnered national attention and thrust the third largest army base into the spotlight.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.