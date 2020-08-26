Border Patrol agents foil two separate drug smuggling attempts

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents seize nearly 300 pounds of marijuana during two separate drug smuggling attempts.

The first incident happened on August 21st when a commercial van with several individuals approached the I-35 checkpoint.

Agents searched the van and found 26 pounds of marijuana hidden in the occupants’ luggage.

The owner of the luggage and the bundles were turned over to the DEA.

The next morning agents encountered several individuals crossing the Rio Grande carrying bundles in northwest Laredo.

When agents approached the individuals, they dropped the bundles and fled back to Mexico.

Agents were able to recover 268 pounds of marijuana.

The drugs had a total street value of $235,000.

