Border Patrol finds over four-dozen undocumented immigrants inside trailer

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents find over four-dozen undocumented immigrants during another dangerous human smuggling attempt over the weekend.

The incident happened on August 22nd when a tractor trailer approached the I-35 checkpoint and a canine alerted to the presence of concealed humans.

Agents searched the vehicle and found three individuals inside the sleeper area of the tractor and 50 inside the trailer.

All were determined to be from Mexico and illegally present in the U.S.

The 53 immigrants and the driver and passenger were taken into custody and turned over to Homeland Security.

