Border Patrol finds over four-dozen undocumented immigrants inside trailer

Agents find 53 undocumented immigrants during human smuggling attempt
File photo: Border Patrol
File photo: Border Patrol
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents find over four-dozen undocumented immigrants during another dangerous human smuggling attempt over the weekend.

The incident happened on August 22nd when a tractor trailer approached the I-35 checkpoint and a canine alerted to the presence of concealed humans.

Agents searched the vehicle and found three individuals inside the sleeper area of the tractor and 50  inside the trailer.

All were determined to be from Mexico and illegally present in the U.S.

The 53 immigrants and the driver and passenger were taken into custody and turned over to Homeland Security.

