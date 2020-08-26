Border Patrol finds undocumented immigrants hiding under plywood

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents foiled an alleged human smuggling attempt near Encinal earlier this week.

The incident happened on Monday when agents conducted a traffic stop on a white pick-up truck near the west side of town.

As agents approached, they discovered eight individuals hiding underneath plywood in the bed of the truck with no PPE.

The individuals were all determined to be from Mexico and in the U.S. illegally.

Record checks also revealed that one of the individuals had a prior conviction for robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The driver a U.S. Citizen and the eight undocumented immigrants were taken into custody and processed accordingly.

