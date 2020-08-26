Advertisement

BP agents seize human smuggling attempt near San Ygnacio

Agents say several individuals got out of a truck and hid into the brush
Agents find eight undocumented immigrants near ranch after vehicle bailout
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents in the Zapata Station foiled an alleged human smuggling attempt east of San Ygnacio.

The incident happened on August 25th when agents received a tip regarding a suspicious vehicle driving on Farm to Market Road.

Agents attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the truck but the driver failed to yield and headed east on FM 3169.

The vehicle turned into a ranch where several individuals got out and fled into the brush.

Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations were able to locate eight individuals who were determined to be from Mexico and in the U.S. illegally.

All were taken into custody to be processed accordingly. 

