City offers grant to assist small businesses

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The pandemic has left a lot of small business struggling to keep their doors open, money usually the reason many of them can’t return to full operations.

But now the City of Laredo is offering up an option to help them get back on their feet.

The city received roughly $15 million through the Federal Cares Act. Nearly two million of that will be going towards small businesses assistance here at home.

On Monday, the Revive Laredo Fund application went live. For the next 15 days it will be open to local small business owners impacted by COVID and in need of some help.

Laredo Economic Development Director Teclo Garcia says there are some requirements before signing up.

“Small businesses with 20 or less employees, less than 1.5 million dollars in overall revenue, they have to have been in business since august 2019. They have to be in Laredo.”

Another condition of the grant is that business owners who have received a PPP loan can’t apply.

“We did that because we wanted to spread the money out a little bit. We figured if hey, you’re a bigger enterprise and were able to get a PPP loan, let the small businesses get their small amount of 15, 10, or 20 thousand dollars.”

No need to rush to your computer, Garcia says this is not a first come first serve situation.

Applicants will be selected through a lottery system once the deadline is over.

“We’re trying to get businesses located all the way around the city, so make sure that the south side gets funding, that central Laredo gets funding, and so on and so far so we’re going to try to make it as even as possible.”

This money is for expenses associated with re-starting operation, including payroll, supplies, and inventory.

All those who receive help will be required to fill out a follow-up survey asking how the money was used.

If you’d like more details on the grant or are interested in applying visit the City of Laredo website.

