Constructive Summer

There's no telling what tomorrow holds
Seven day forecast
Seven day forecast(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 4:47 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -It’s been a hot and lengthy summer and temperatures are going to stay in the triple digits as we get ready to close the month of August and prepare for September.

After seeing some intermittent rainfall in our area, a lot of that will dissipate as we prepare for sunny days and clear skies.

On Wednesday, we will start out in the upper 70s and see a high of about 100 degrees.

Not much is going to change from Wednesday to Saturday as we bounce from the upper 70s in the mornings to the low 100s in the afternoons.

Although September is right around the corner, keep in mind the official start of fall isn’t until September 22nd but here in South Texas it’s more like October 22nd.

Just try to find ways to stay cool until then.

News

Senator Cornyn discusses latest coronavirus relief

Updated: 5 hours ago
Senator John Cornyn says the latest relief funds are set to assist counties and cities that were financially hit hard by the pandemic, including the Laredo Public Library receiving a $50,000 federal grant.

News

Nuevo Laredo reports 2,059 COVID-19 cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
No deaths have been reported from Monday to Tuesday in Nuevo Laredo, but what they did see was an increase of 36 positive cases.

News

City offers grant to assist small businesses

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Brenda Camacho
The City of Laredo received roughly $15 million through the Federal Cares Act and nearly two million of that will be going towards small businesses assistance here at home.

Local

Border Patrol finds over four-dozen undocumented immigrants inside trailer

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Border Patrol agents foil another dangerous human smuggling attempt at the I-35 checkpoint over the weekend.

News

Academy Sports treats teachers to shopping spree

Updated: 10 hours ago
After awarding two teachers with a shopping spree, Academy Sports is designated September as Teacher Appreciation Month where all education professionals can receive 10% off their in-store or online purchase with a valid school ID.

News

Webb County Elections Office institutes curbside voting

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Barbara Campos
Curbside voting should be considered if exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19 to allow people to vote from inside their cars and avoid having contact with a third party.

Local

Woman killed in auto-pedestrian accident in south Laredo

Updated: 16 hours ago
Local

Police searching for man accused of robbery

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Local authorities are on the lookout for a man believed to be tied to a recent robbery.

Local

LC Trading Station receives food donations from Women’s City Club

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A program that helps numerous college students received a generous donation from a local organization.

News

Nuevo Laredo students adjust to new normal

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Over 80,000 students in Nuevo Laredo started the school year either virtually or by receiving instruction from the television.