Constructive Summer

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -It’s been a hot and lengthy summer and temperatures are going to stay in the triple digits as we get ready to close the month of August and prepare for September.

After seeing some intermittent rainfall in our area, a lot of that will dissipate as we prepare for sunny days and clear skies.

On Wednesday, we will start out in the upper 70s and see a high of about 100 degrees.

Not much is going to change from Wednesday to Saturday as we bounce from the upper 70s in the mornings to the low 100s in the afternoons.

Although September is right around the corner, keep in mind the official start of fall isn’t until September 22nd but here in South Texas it’s more like October 22nd.

Just try to find ways to stay cool until then.

