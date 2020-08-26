Man accused of causing injury to a child

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man is facing charges after a child is found with burn marks on her body.

Laredo Police arrested 26-year-old Julio Cesar Leon Garcia for an incident that happened on May 20th of this year.

Officers met with the caller at the 1700 block of East Saunders who stated that she came home from work and noticed that her daughter had various burn marks on her shoulders and face.

According to the report, the burns were believed to be from hot water possibly from being left unattended in the shower.

After a thorough investigation, it was determined that the baby was under the care of Leon Garcia when the incident occurred.

He was charged with injury to a child.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.