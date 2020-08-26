Advertisement

Nuevo Laredo reports 2,059 COVID-19 cases

No deaths have been reported from Monday to Tuesday in Nuevo Laredo, but what they did see was an increase of 36 positive cases.
Source: MGN online
Source: MGN online(KGNS)
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - No deaths have been reported from Monday to Tuesday in Nuevo Laredo, but what they did see was an increase of 36 positive cases.

No recoveries were seen in that time either.

The state of Tamaulipas as a whole has 4,027 active cases in total.

