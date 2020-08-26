Advertisement

San Antonio nursing home takes in evacuees from Galveston

The San Pedro Manor now has a total of 123 residents
By Sarah Acosta
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A nursing home in San Antonio is helping out another nursing home in Galveston, as the area braces for Hurricane Laura.

San Pedro Manor, a nursing home facility on Ashby and San Pedro Avenue, has a full house.

This after 57 evacuees from a sister facility in Galveston arrived early Tuesday morning as Hurricane Laura nears the coast.

The City of Galveston made it mandatory for Galveston nursing home residents to be evacuated out of caution to prepare for the hurricane.

Two buses arrived around 2:30 on Tuesday morning.

The San Antonio fire department was called out to help move the immobile patients inside the building.

Andy Dalbergo, San Pedro Manor Administrator says it took a little over an hour and a half to get everybody unloaded and that’s not including the ten that are on their way.

Fortunately, the San Antonio Fire Department was on site providing assistance.

There were 66 residents at the facility before the evacuees arrived.

Now there are 123 residents and the facility can house 125 people.

Dalbergo says the transfer is a delicate process.

He says all the residents at San Pedro Manor and the evacuees have been tested for COVID-19 and there are no positive cases.

Dalbergo says, “They just wanted to make sure that they got a bed to lay down. I’m sure they are tired. Many of them are. Many of them are thirsty. We have food ready for them.”

The staff from the Galveston facility will be on hand to help out with all of the residents.

The storm is expected to affect Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi with damaging wind, tornadoes, and waterspouts.

