Senator Cornyn discusses latest coronavirus relief

Senator John Cornyn says the latest relief funds are set to assist counties and cities that were financially hit hard by the pandemic, including the Laredo Public Library receiving a $50,000 federal grant.
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:57 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Coronavirus relief funds continue to make their way across the country, including into our area.

On Tuesday, Senator John Cornyn spoke on the KGNS Digital News Desk on this aid.

The latest to benefit from the CARES Act are Laredo’s public libraries and the public housing authority.

The Laredo Public Library will receive a $50,000 federal grant to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

This is part of the $2.6 million Texas received from the Institute for Museum and Library services as part of the CARES Act.

He says Laredo Public Library requested the funding to purchase laptops to circulate to citizens, equipment to create online programming with high-quality production value, and provide STEM resources and learning kits to support instruction.

“We passed four separate coronavirus bills and one of the last ones in March had $150 billion for support in state and local governments. I know I’ve talk to Mayor Saenz how the City of Laredo can use that money to offset some of the losses.”

Cornyn says funding is helping public housing authorities recover from the economic fallout of the outbreak.

Several south Texas cities and counties were awarded part of $395,000 in second round of grants for public housing authorities, of that total the housing authority of Laredo got a little over $227,000.

It provides administrative fee budget for public housing agency to prevent, prepare for, and respond to assisting the Housing Choice Voucher Program.

“Some of that money is not out the door yet, some of it is still in Austin to be distributed in the local level, but I know Laredo has been hit particularly hard by this virus so we are going to continue working to get the relief where it’s needed the most.”

When asked about the possibility of a second stimulus check, Cornyn says he expects the senate and house to come to an agreement soon and get a bill passed that would include it.

Cornyn also shared his views on the Republican National Convention, the U.S. Postal Service, and more.

You can watch the full Digital News Desk interview on the KGNS Facebook page.

