UISD changes food pickup hours to accommodate parents’ schedules

Some parents have said schedules and times are the main reasons why they have not been able to use the food program, so in order to help with that UISD is changing the hours when parents can pick up their child's food.
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Three days into the school year and so far not enough kids are taking advantage of the free food to go program.

UISD officials say that they are seeing lower numbers of parents picking up the free breakfasts and lunch that is offered daily to students.

Some parents have said distance or schedules and times are the main reasons why they have not been able to use the food program, so in order to help with that UISD is changing the hours when parents can pick up their child’s food.

Officials say good learning starts with good nutrition, so they’re trying to make access to these meals as easy as possible.

“We understand parents are trying to get used to this new system as far as getting their kids online before they go pick up the meals, we understand that’s happening, we would like to encourage parents to pick up those meals at any campus. All of our campuses are open to service for all of our children.”

Starting Thursday, food pick up will be available starting at 6:45 a.m. and will continue until 9:15 a.m.

All parents need to do is present their child’s student bar code.

Parents who don’t have a bar code can go to their child’s school to request one.

Another reason officials want to make sure parents and kids take advantage of the program is because any leftover food that is not picked up is thrown away.

