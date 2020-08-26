Webb County Sheriff’s Deputy accused of tampering with government records

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A Webb County Sheriff’s Deputy finds himself on the wrong side of the law, for allegedly tampering with government records.

The Laredo Police Department Auto Theft Task Force arrested 39-year-old Abraham Benavides in the case.

The case unfolded on January 3rd of last year when the ATTF launched an investigation into the unauthorized sale of E-tag License plates.

After a thorough investigation, it was determined that Benavides had sold the temporary E-Tag license plates for vehicles not purchased from the car lot owned by Benavides.

During the investigation, it was also found that Benavides was employed by the Webb County Sheriff’s Office.

Laredo Police Chief Claudio Trevino thanked Sheriff Cuellar and his staff for their participation into the investigation.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.