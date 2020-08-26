Advertisement

Webb County Sheriff’s Deputy accused of tampering with government records


Abraham Benavides (Age 39)
Abraham Benavides (Age 39)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A Webb County Sheriff’s Deputy finds himself on the wrong side of the law, for allegedly tampering with government records.

The Laredo Police Department Auto Theft Task Force arrested 39-year-old Abraham Benavides in the case.

The case unfolded on January 3rd of last year when the ATTF launched an investigation into the unauthorized sale of E-tag License plates.

After a thorough investigation, it was determined that Benavides had sold the temporary E-Tag license plates for vehicles not purchased from the car lot owned by Benavides.

During the investigation, it was also found that Benavides was employed by the Webb County Sheriff’s Office.

Laredo Police Chief Claudio Trevino thanked Sheriff Cuellar and his staff for their participation into the investigation.

