Accident knocks out power in south Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An accident in south Laredo has knocked out power in the area.

According to the Laredo Police Department, the accident happened at the intersection of Lomas Del Sur, and S. Bartlett Avenue.

Officers are stationed at various intersections throughout south Laredo to help direct traffic.

Authorities ask that if you are in the area where the lights are out or flashing please treat it as a four-way stop.

According to reports, one man was injured in the accident.

AEP crews are currently in the area fixing the issue.

Roughly 400 people are without power.

