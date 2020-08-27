Advertisement

Accident knocks out power in south Laredo

Officers are stationed at various intersections throughout south Laredo to help direct traffic
Accident causes outage in south Laredo
Accident causes outage in south Laredo(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An accident in south Laredo has knocked out power in the area.

According to the Laredo Police Department, the accident happened at the intersection of Lomas Del Sur, and S. Bartlett Avenue.

Officers are stationed at various intersections throughout south Laredo to help direct traffic.

Authorities ask that if you are in the area where the lights are out or flashing please treat it as a four-way stop.

According to reports, one man was injured in the accident.

AEP crews are currently in the area fixing the issue.

Roughly 400 people are without power.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

South Texas Blood & Tissue Center hosting plasma drive this weekend

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is inviting those who have recovered from the coronavirus to help others by donating plasma.

Local

“Trump Train” peaceful protest set to roll through Laredo

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|

Local

UISD tech support line available

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Justin Reyes
UISD has a small fleet of ten ready to provide assistance to parents and students as they navigate the new tech world.

Local

Federal agents confiscate nearly 30 million dollars of meth

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Nearly 30 million dollars of meth is off the streets thanks to the work of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Latest News

Local

DPS conducting brake inspections on commercial vehicles

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
As part of National Brake Safety Week, DPS troopers and civilian inspectors will be inspecting commercial vehicles throughout the week.

Local

Border Patrol agents foil two human smuggling attempts

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Border Patrol agents foiled two human smuggling attempts within hours of each other.

Local

Sheriff’s office shuts down two stash houses

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A total of 112 undocumented immigrants are taken into custody after authorities shut down two stash houses.

Local

Traffic stop leads to confiscation of drugs and weapons

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A routine traffic stop by the Webb County Sheriff’s Office, leads to the discovery of weapons, drugs and a stolen trailer.

Forecast

The heat is on!

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
It looks like it’s back to the triple digit temperatures after some slight chances of rain.

News

Local COVID deaths see trend in pre-existing conditions

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Ashley Soriano
Of the total number of local deaths, 59% had hypertension, 51% had diabetes, and 17% experienced obesity.