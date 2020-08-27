Border Patrol agents find nine undocumented immigrants during bailout

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Nine undocumented immigrants are taken into custody after Border Patrol agents assisted Encinal Police during a vehicle bailout.

The incident happened on August 26th when agents received a tip regarding an abandoned vehicle at mile marker 48.

When agents arrived, eight individuals were hiding underneath the pick up’s bed cover.

The driver and other individuals traveling in the cab of the vehicle had absconded into the brush.

Agents found a total of nine individuals who were from Mexico and in the U.S. illegally.

They were all taken int custody and the vehicle was seized by the Encinal Police Department.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.