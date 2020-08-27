Border Patrol agents foil two human smuggling attempts

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents foiled two human smuggling attempts within hours of each other.

The first incident happened on August 25th when agents noticed a suspicious SUV traveling north on Highway 16 near Randado, Texas.

Agents were able to locate the vehicle abandoned inside a ranch and found 19 individuals hiding in the brush.

Later that evening, agents received a tip regarding a vehicle bailout near Texas Street in Hebbronville.

Agents helped authorities searched the area and found a dozen individuals hiding in the brush.

All of the individuals were determined to be from Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico and living in the U.S. illegally.

